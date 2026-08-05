Italian Foreign Minister condemns Russian strikes on Kyiv, calls them unacceptable

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has condemned the new Russian strikes on Kyiv, emphasizing that they are a violation of international law.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the new Russian missile shelling of the population of Kyiv, which has once again led to the deaths and injuries of innocent people. Strikes against the civilian population and urban areas using ballistic missiles and drones are a serious violation of international law and are unacceptable," Tajani said on X.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"Italy reaffirms its support for Ukraine and will continue to work together with European and international partners to achieve a just and lasting peace," he stressed.