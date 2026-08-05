URCS rapid response teams worked in Kyiv at sites of Russian attack aftermath clearance

Rapid response teams of Kyiv region and the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked overnight at the sites of the aftermath clearance of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

"In one of the capital's districts, volunteers conducted a territory sweep and provided first aid to victims with injuries of varying severity," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, as a result of the attack on Kyiv, four people were killed and dozens injured. In Kyiv region, 16 people were killed, and the number of casualties increased to 36.