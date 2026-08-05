NABU and SAPO serve new suspicion notice to Stefanishyna - AntAC

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have served a new suspicion notice to former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna, the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) has said.

"Currently, the High Anti-Corruption Court is choosing a pre-trial restriction for her. Details will follow, but at the beginning of the hearing, Stefanishyna’s defense asked to close the session," the AntAC reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

In July, Member of Parliament of Ukraine (European Solidarity faction) Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that SAPO had opened criminal proceedings against Stefanishyna. She is suspected of abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The proceedings were opened on June 11, 2025.

Ukrayinska Pravda published an investigation on June 4 stating that the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) had selected a company to manage the Trade Unions Building in Kyiv that may be connected to Stefanishyna’s family, in particular her former husband. According to the investigation, this is already the fourth valuable asset received by the same company.