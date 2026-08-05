Drone found near Ukrainian Antonov plane in Leipzig airport carried explosives - media

Security agencies have determined that a drone discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany was equipped with explosives and a detonator, though the explosion failed to occur due to a malfunction of the latter, Bild reported in its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Security agencies are treating this incident very seriously. The drone and the package with explosives are being examined for possible traces of the perpetrators," the publication states.

According to Bild, law enforcement structures in Saxony have indicated that NATO investigators also plan to participate in the investigation.

The material clarifies that four Ukrainian aircraft were located near the site where the drone was found, while Leipzig Airport is an important hub for air cargo transport, particularly to Ukraine.

As reported, as a result of the incident, Leipzig/Halle Airport suspended flights until 1:55 AM. At that time, one of the cargo planes was forced to go around for a second landing approach and subsequently, according to the publication, collided with an unknown object approximately 6 km from the airport at an altitude of about 400 meters.

After landing in Hanover, minor damage to the front part of the aircraft was discovered.

"Police do not rule out the assumption that this was an act of sabotage. A search for the drone operator is underway," Bild said.