SBU arrests drug lord in Bulgaria in joint operation

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with Bulgarian law enforcement and with the assistance of the National Police, has liquidated a transnational channel for smuggling heavy psychotropics to Ukraine and the European Union.

"As a result of an international special operation in Bulgaria, the organizer of the drug traffic has been detained; he coordinated the activities of 14 laboratories for the production of alpha-PVP, mephedrone, amphetamine, and precursors on the territory of our state and the EU," the Ukrainian special service reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

The SBU clarified that the exposure of the drug syndicate became possible thanks to counterintelligence measures, after a pro-Kremlin-minded resident of Kyiv region came to the attention of the agency. The special service established his involvement in large-scale precursor smuggling and the operation of a network of drug laboratories producing psychotropics.

"The production capacities of just one underground workshop allowed for the monthly synthesis of over 50 kg of particularly dangerous substances for a total amount of more than 2 million hryvnias," the statement emphasizes.

The SBU noted that, while staying in a resort town in the Balkan country, the organizer involved at least 30 people in illegal activities across the EU and Ukraine. Under his coordination, the suspects created an extensive network of underground drug laboratories, with products sold by dozens of dealers working for the criminal organization. To smuggle precursors into Ukraine, group members covertly used private carriers and logistics company drivers.

"The operators masked the goods under the guise of auto chemicals, and then negotiated with international flight drivers to transport allegedly commercial shipments. After receiving the precursors in Ukraine, the products were sent to underground workshops for the production of finished psychotropics for sale," the agency noted.

Wholesale supplies of dangerous substances across the European Union operated under a similar scheme.

During the special operation, alongside the drug traffic organizer, six of his accomplices were detained in Kyiv and Chernivtsi regions. Searches of the detainees yielded nearly 150 kg of precursors, equipment for manufacturing psychotropics and packaging, and mobile phones containing evidence of crimes.

The suspects have been served notices of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 5 of Article 27, Parts 2 and 3 of Article 305 (aiding and abetting the smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues, or precursors, committed by an organized group or in particularly large amounts); Parts 1, 2, and 3 of Article 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment, or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or their analogues); and Parts 2 and 3 of Article 311 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment, or sale of precursors committed by an organized group or in particularly large amounts). Additionally, their actions are planned to be qualified under Part 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (creation, management of, or participation in a criminal organization).

The issue of extraditing the group’s organizer to Ukraine is currently being resolved, and the international investigation continues to bring all participants to justice.