Russia can launch about 100 ballistic missiles per month, businesses should restructure logistics - presidential adviser

Russia has the capability to strike Ukraine with approximately 100 ballistic missiles per month, and will therefore increase attacks on warehouses and transport infrastructure, so businesses should rebuild logistics channels by avoiding large warehouses and dispersing transport, Presidential Adviser on Defense Technological Development Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash) has said.

"Try to rebuild your logistics channels. That means temporarily there should be no large warehouses. Try to look for sublease, small warehouses, try to store something at shops, readjust your logistics… This is a matter of survival. There will be more attacks ahead," he said in a video message on Facebook.

Beskrestnov noted that this is difficult, but possible, because for many years he managed the logistics department of Ukraine’s second-largest mobile network operator, Vodafone Ukraine.

In his opinion, by the attack on Wednesday night, the enemy showed that it currently does not matter what to attack, as it is trying to create a deficit of various goods.

"Food warehouses are attacked, building materials warehouses are attacked, retail is attacked, our production. And it will continue like this. Unfortunately, as long as the enemy has ballistic missiles. According to my estimates, the enemy can launch about 100 ballistic missiles at us every month. Now this density has been increased, because they need such a demonstrative reaction," he described his vision of the situation.

The presidential adviser added that attacks are currently taking place partly at the expense of reserves, but they will continue.

"The enemy knows where our targets are, it’s not a secret where some warehouses are, this is completely open information, ... no satellites or intelligence channels are needed," Beskrestnov stated.

However, he noted that the Russians still engage traitors "for a few thousand hryvnias" who observe what is happening at the warehouse: what kind of truck traffic there is, what volume, and then this information reaches Russia, and a decision on an attack is made.

"Those who have a business, those who have warehouses, try to diversify risks, try not to make it so that you have very large traffic and attract attention to your facilities," he said.