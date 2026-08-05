Sybiha says North Korean missile unit in Russia will become legitimate target

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine AndriySybiha states that in the event of the deployment of a North Korean missile unit in Russia for strikes against Ukraine, they will immediately become legitimate military targets for destruction by the Ukrainian military.

"First of all, these installations, if deployed, must be destroyed. They immediately become a legitimate military target, so there will be a corresponding reaction from our military. If Ukrainian military intelligence shares such data, it usually comes true," Sybiha stated at a joint press conference with Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The head of the foreign policy department emphasized that Ukraine knows about the interaction and its strengthening between Moscow and Pyongyang. "This cannot but cause concern, because it carries risks and threats also for the Indo-Pacific region," Sybiha said.

According to him, Ukraine is in contact with allies such as Japan and South Korea, since interaction between Russia and North Korea creates security risks for them.

As Sybiha stressed, there is a need to tighten sanctions and further isolate the regime in Pyongyang, as well as unite the efforts of the international community for further pressure to stop Russian aggression.

Earlier, Reuters, citing Ukrainian military intelligence, reported that North Korea is transferring a missile unit of about 90 personnel to Russia for strikes against Ukraine. It is noted that North Korean servicemen could be armed with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers.

Pyongyang has already supplied Russia with a new batch of 40 KN-23 and KN-24 missiles.