Zelenskyy: Partner supplies of air defense missiles drop threefold in H1 2026

Supplies of anti-ballistic and air defense missiles from partners in the first half of 2026 decreased threefold compared to the same period last year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This year, unfortunately, supplies of anti-ballistic missiles from partners have significantly decreased. The number of air defense missiles in supplies has dropped threefold compared to 2025. And we are talking not only about this summer time, but about all periods of the first half of 2026," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday following a series of meetings.

According to him, partners have the necessary stockpile of such missiles, but political decisions are required to transfer them to Ukraine.

"Partners have missiles. It is important that there are still necessary political decisions regarding supplies and the acceleration of production processes, in particular localization in Ukraine. This is what can tangibly support not only our country, but also the global defense of life," the president emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy reported that he held a meeting with the participation of the military command, the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and the Office of the President.

According to him, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Air Assault Forces Commander Ihor Skybiuk, and Yevheniy Khmara reported on the situation at the front and the key supply needs of the Ukrainian military.

"Most of the attention now is, of course, on Kostiantynivka and Slovyansk. Mykhailo reported on the forces and potential of the units involved in the area, key targets, and tasks being performed. Yevheniy Khmara outlined the needs for drone provisioning and funding, which must be fulfilled without delay," the president noted.

Zelenskyy added that following the meeting, further active actions of Ukrainian forces in Donetsk region and certain other frontline sectors were determined, and personnel issues within the Armed Forces of Ukraine were discussed.