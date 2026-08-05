Polish volunteer killed in Ukraine

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Maciej Wiewiór confirmed the death of a Polish volunteer in Ukraine.

"With deep regret, we confirm the information about the death of a Polish Volunteer who was killed in Ukraine as a result of Russian military actions. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the Deceased," Wiewiór wrote on X social network.

He requested respect for the privacy of the deceased’s family.

"The Embassy of Poland in Ukraine is providing the relatives with all necessary consular support," he added.

The death of volunteer Marek Rusek-Wolski from Wrocław first became known on July 30. A post appeared in the Facebook community Razem dla Ukrainy, where Rusek-Wolski was an administrator, stating that around July 27 he died in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone strike. Following this, the family appealed to the public for help in establishing the address of his temporary residence in the city in order to retrieve the volunteer’s personal belongings.

Later, another Polish volunteer, Tomasz Sikora, reported that Rusek-Wolski independently traveled with humanitarian aid to the frontline areas of Kharkiv region, evacuated people and animals, helped transport the dead and wounded, delivered assistance to civilians, and supported frontline hospitals.

"He devoted his time, energy, and own funds to help Ukraine. He did what his mind, heart, and conscience told him to do. He stood on the side of good with total dedication. For this, he paid the ultimate price," Sikora said.