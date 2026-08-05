Mathernová on Russian missile strikes: Russia tries to break Kyiv

Russia, launching constant missile strikes, is trying to break Kyiv, stated Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová.

"Sirens just stopped wailing over Kyiv. Rescue teams are still pulling people from the rubble. Others are still trapped beneath collapsed buildings. russia is trying to break Kyiv. The attacks come so often now that people no longer have time to breathe between them. They barely recover from one night before the next one begins," she wrote on X social network.

As Mathernová recalled, last night alone Russia launched 28 ballistic and hypersonic missiles and over 100 drones at Ukraine. The main targets were Kyiv and surrounding areas. Over approximately 20 minutes, more than 30 missiles were launched, followed by waves of "Shahed" jet drones, and then – another volley of missiles. None of the ballistic missiles were intercepted.

"Ukraine badly needs Patriot interceptors, the only protection against ballistic missiles. The consequences are devastating. At least 15 people have been killed and more than 50 injured in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The numbers are still rising."

"War can never become normal! We lose the ability to recognise how profoundly wrong it is that an entire generation is learning to build its future under the sound of air raid sirens," the ambassador summarized.

As reported, Russia attack on the night leading into Wednesday claimed the lives of 16 civilians in Kyiv region, and another 28 people sustained bodily injuries. In Kyiv, one woman died, and another 16 people were injured.