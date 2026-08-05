Defense Forces hit drone control posts, crossing, other targets in Russia, occupied territory – General Staff

On the night of August 5, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted damage on a number of important enemy targets, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Thus, UAV control posts of the occupiers were hit in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhia region, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Zelene Pole in Donetsk region, as well as Volfino in Kursk region of Russia. Separately, a strike was delivered on an enemy control post in the area of Bakhmut, Donetsk region," according to the statement on Telegram.

In addition, a crossing over Mokri Yaly River near Vesele in Donetsk region, which the enemy uses for military logistics, transfer of personnel, weapons, and material-technical resources, was hit.

Ukrainian warriors also struck an enemy material-technical supplies depot in Ishun on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at halting the armed aggression of Russia," the General Staff emphasized.