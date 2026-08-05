Zaluzhny: war against cities can only be stopped with effective ally assistance, otherwise it will spread

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-24) Valeriy Zaluzhnyi states the necessity of assistance from allies to stop the shelling of Ukrainian cities by Russia, and predicts that otherwise this terror will intensify.

"The enemy hits Kyiv and other cities because it feels its impunity. And this is not about any military logic – it is outright terror against the civilian population and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Stopping this is possible only with effective assistance from Western allies. The world must react, otherwise the precedent of a ‘war against cities’ will only spread," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

As reported, Russia attack on the night leading into Wednesday claimed the lives of 16 civilians in Kyiv region, and another 28 people sustained bodily injuries. In particular, one woman died in Kyiv, and another 16 people were injured. In Kyiv region, 16 civilians were killed as a result of the attack, and another 28 people sustained bodily injuries.