Lviv Polytechnic, Franko Lviv University, KPI receive most admission applications

In 2026, most applications for admission were received by Lviv Polytechnic National University, Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, and Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, reported the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Education, the educational institutions with the largest number of applications included: Lviv Polytechnic National University – 59,676 applications (compared to 2025, their number increased by 16,295, or 37.6%); Ivan Franko National University of Lviv – 46,601 (this is by 3,210, or 7.4%, more than in 2025); Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute – 39,188 (over the year their number increased by 10,579, or 37%).

Further by the number of applications: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv – 34,323; State University of Trade and Economics – 26,247; Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University – 24,322; Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University – 23,240; Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University – 22,925.

It is noted that the top ten most popular educational institutions account for nearly 29% of all applications, and the top twenty account for over 43%.

As reported, on August 1, the stage of submitting applications for admission to bachelor’s and medical master’s degree programs ended. Applicants submitted 1.2 million applications, which is 28% more than last year.