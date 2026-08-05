Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

All fires extinguished in Kyiv following enemy attack – SES

1 min read
Add as source
All fires extinguished in Kyiv following enemy attack – SES
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

All fires in Kyiv following the enemy attack have been extinguished, reported the State Emergency Service (SES).

"Kyiv: rescuers have extinguished all fires caused by the Russian strike in Obolonsky, Sviatoshynsky, Holosiivsky, and Desniansky districts of the city," the statement said.

The SES noted that 1 person was killed and another 15 were injured as a result of the attack.

680 rescuers and 140 units of SES equipment worked at the scenes. Dismantling and dousing of destroyed structures are ongoing.

#kyiv #fires #attack
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT