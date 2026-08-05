All fires extinguished in Kyiv following enemy attack – SES

All fires in Kyiv following the enemy attack have been extinguished, reported the State Emergency Service (SES).

"Kyiv: rescuers have extinguished all fires caused by the Russian strike in Obolonsky, Sviatoshynsky, Holosiivsky, and Desniansky districts of the city," the statement said.

The SES noted that 1 person was killed and another 15 were injured as a result of the attack.

680 rescuers and 140 units of SES equipment worked at the scenes. Dismantling and dousing of destroyed structures are ongoing.