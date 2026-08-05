Zelenskyy: 17 killed, 44 injured in shelling of Kyiv and region

As of Wednesday morning, 17 people are known to have been killed and 44 injured as a result of a massive Russian shelling of the capital and Kyiv region, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"As of now, 44 people are known to have been injured in the massive Russian strike on Kyiv and Kyiv region. Unfortunately, another 17 people died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. It was a heavy strike: 24 ballistic missiles, 4 ‘Zircon/Oniks’ missiles, and another 115 drones, a significant portion of them jet-powered," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The president reported that the main target of the enemy attack was warehouse premises of civilian enterprises; there were also strikes on infrastructure, a railway station, a brewing company, building materials warehouses, and civilian logistics.

"Ballistic interceptors are what could have saved the lives of those killed today. It is very important that partners realize that delays in their delivery or unwillingness to transfer anti-ballistic capability leads precisely to such terrible casualties and destruction. Partners who are not ready to help more actively with interceptor supplies right now can help with new sanction steps," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that a significant portion of Russian ballistic missile manufacturing facilities is still not under sanctions.

"New steps are needed from the G7 and the EU, from everyone who supports the protection of life," the head of state urged.