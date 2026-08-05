Private house destroyed in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, ammonia leak occurs, ambulance driver injured – Klitschko

In Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, a private residential house was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack, people may be under the rubble, and an ammonia leak occurred after a hit on non-residential development, reported Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

According to him, destruction occurred in a private residential house, people may be under the rubble.

In addition, an ammonia leak was recorded as a result of a hit on a non-residential development facility. Emergency services are heading to the scenes.

Klitschko also reported that at one of the locations, as a result of repeated explosions, an emergency medical assistance vehicle was damaged. The driver sustained injuries.