Russian attack damages Millennium chocolate manufacturer warehouse complex in Dnipro

As a result of a Russian night attack on Dnipro, the warehouse complex of the "Millennium" chocolate manufacturer suffered significant damage, which may lead to temporary supply disruptions of certain product lines, the company reported.

"As a result of the night attack on Dnipro, the warehouse complex containing Millennium chocolate products sustained significant damage," said a statement by the company on Instagram.

The company noted that due to the loss of part of the finished products, temporary supply disruptions of certain items are possible in the near future. At the same time, they emphasized that no people were injured in the attack.

Currently, the enterprise is working to restore the damaged complex.