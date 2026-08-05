MFA joins UNITED24 campaign to purchase resuscitators for Ukrainian medics

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha announced a new joint fundraising initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to join the UNITED24 campaign, which aims to raise $1.2 million USD to purchase ten fully equipped ambulances.

According to the MFA press service, over $790 thousand USD, or nearly 35 million hryvnias, was raised over the past year within the framework of the charitable initiative for ground robotic systems for Ukrainian defenders. Now efforts are directed at strengthening emergency medical assistance capabilities.

"Every day, Russia terrorizes civilians across Ukraine, killing and injuring people as a result of drone and missile strikes. After every attack, every second is decisive. Modern ambulances are not just transport. They are mobile resuscitation units that allow medics to provide life-saving assistance even before the patient arrives at the hospital," Sybiha emphasized.

It is reported that the vehicles planned for purchase under the campaign will be equipped with oxygen supply systems, artificial lung ventilation devices, defibrillator-monitors, capnographs, electrocardiographs with remote ECG transmission capability, and vital sign monitors.

The equipment package also includes stretchers, infusion therapy equipment, GPS navigation, dashcams, climate control systems, and parking sensors. Such equipment will enable medics to provide emergency care more safely and effectively directly during patient transportation.

The MFA emphasized that in 2025, Ukrainian emergency medical assistance teams made over 4.5 million call-outs. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 495 ambulances have been destroyed or damaged, including 46 in 2026.

"Every new ambulance will help save thousands of lives," the head of the MFA stressed, urging people to join the fundraiser.