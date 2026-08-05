Zelenskyy: drones kill, severely wound 30,300 occupiers in July

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the elimination of over 30 thousand occupiers during the past month.

"In total, during this July on the front, 30 thousand 272 Russians were eliminated by all our units specifically using drones. These are killed and severely wounded. And this is only what has clear video confirmation," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday evening.

According to him, the trend on the front remains unchanged: the occupiers lose about 30 thousand military personnel every month.

"Our army and all units of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine will have even more drones," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy reported that the highest effectiveness in drone strikes was demonstrated by the "Alpha" unit of the Security Service of Ukraine.