Air defense downs 98 of 115 UAVs; hits by missiles, 17 strike UAVs recorded at 26 locations

On the night leading into Wednesday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 98 drones; however, hits by missiles and 17 strike UAVs were recorded across 26 locations, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 98 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other drone types in the north, south, and east of the country," said a statement.

In total, on the night of August 5 (from 18:00 on August 4), the enemy attacked with 4 Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missiles from Kursk and Rostov regions, 24 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Bryansk and Kursk regions, and 115 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (the majority of them jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel – Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske – temporarily occupied AR Crimea.

The command emphasized that the main direction of the strike was Kyiv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by missiles and 17 strike UAVs were recorded across 26 locations, along with fallen downed targets (debris) across 6 locations.