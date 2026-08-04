Drapaty briefs ambassadors on battlefield situation: first priority is halting enemy advance

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapaty briefed the heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions on the current battlefield situation and outlined the main combat priorities and needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The briefing took place Tuesday, August 4, on the second day of the annual meeting of heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, held this year under the slogan "Restoring Peace and Ukraine's Leadership."

"The first priority is halting the enemy's advance, and that is the condition for our further comprehensive actions on continuing or ending the war. Behind every process, every weapon and every resource stands a person. The ultimate beneficiary of all management decisions is the soldier," Drapaty said.

Acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara stressed that he is counting on ambassadors to work actively on key defense priorities.

"First is financing to cover the front's needs. Second is protecting the sky: we need interceptors against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and jet-powered Shaheds today. Third is asymmetric solutions that reduce Russia's capacity to wage war and allow the war to be carried onto the aggressor's territory," Khmara said.

Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Ihor Skybiuk and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa focused on joint work between diplomats and the military to defend Ukraine against Russian ballistic attacks, and noted the importance of developing horizontal contacts among Ukrainian diplomats in host countries.

Palisa emphasized the importance of swift and effective implementation of agreements to strengthen Ukraine's defense capacity reached by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in talks with foreign leaders.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha assured the military leadership that the diplomatic corps remains a reliable component of joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capacity.

"Every success of our military on the battlefield strengthens our position at the negotiating table. And every one of our days is work toward ensuring our soldiers have the modern weapons, support and resources they need to carry out combat missions. Strengthening Ukraine's Defense Forces is a daily top priority for every head of a foreign diplomatic mission and the entire diplomatic system," he said.

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, briefing on the peace process, stressed that restoring a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace requires further systemic work by Ukraine's diplomatic service aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine and reinforcing its defense capacity.

Kyslytsia underscored Ukraine's readiness for substantive diplomacy, noting that the obstacle remains Russia's unwillingness to end its armed aggression against Ukraine and begin a genuine negotiating process.

"Our foremost task is to ensure unity among partners in supporting Ukraine. It is important to preserve US support and actively engage European countries in restoring peace," the first deputy head of the Presidential Office said.

During a session dedicated to strengthening Ukraine's defense capacity, Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umierov stressed the importance of further establishing Ukraine as a reliable security partner and contributor to international security. He noted that developing this role would help open new opportunities for access to modern defense technologies, entry into new markets and the formation of new security partnerships.

Deputy Chief of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi briefed participants on the特征 [sic] of Russian influence in specific regions of the world and stressed the importance of professional training for diplomats to effectively counter such threats.

During a session on the Anti-Ballistic Coalition and "Drone Deals" agreements, participants — including Deputy National Security and Defense Council Secretary Davyd Aloian, defense ministry adviser Hanna Hvozdiar and Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers Executive Director Ihor Fedirko — discussed attracting foreign investment to Ukraine's defense sector, developing interstate industrial partnerships and deepening international cooperation in the defense industry.

On sanctions pressure against Russia, Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk highlighted Ukraine's results in countering Russia's "shadow fleet," outlined key areas of cooperation with partner states on sanctions, and stressed the need to significantly increase pressure on the aggressor state, deprive Russia's military-industrial complex of access to technology, and reduce its production potential through stricter restrictive measures.

During a session on holding Russia accountable, Anton Korynevych, director of the Foreign Ministry's international law department, briefed the ambassadors on the importance of prosecuting the crime of aggression, as well as key elements of the work of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine once it begins operating.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra outlined priority areas of effort toward achieving comprehensive justice for Russian crimes and called on foreign diplomatic missions to step up work with partner states to launch the Special Tribunal in practice as soon as possible. Justice Minister Denys Maslov briefed on the development of an international compensation mechanism for damages caused by Russian aggression, and stressed the priority of returning illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

Foreign Ministry State Secretary Oleksandr Karasevych thanked foreign diplomatic missions, partner states and government bodies for their joint work, professionalism and significant contribution to strengthening international support for Ukraine, advancing its national interests, and holding the aggressor state accountable.