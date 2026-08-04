Zelenskyy discusses negotiation track with Umerov, Budanov, Arakhamia and Kyslytsia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a working meeting focused on the negotiation process and the coordination of further cooperation with international partners. Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov reported on the meeting.

"We maintain daily coordination with the U.S. side. At the same time, we are working with European partners and countries in the Middle East and the Gulf to strengthen international support for Ukraine and implement joint security solutions," Umerov said on Facebook.

He added that much of the work is currently taking place behind closed doors and emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations that can bring about a just and lasting peace.