Ukraine confirms over 20,000 child deportations, 2,400 returned - ombudsman

The Ukrainian side managed to confirm 20,610 cases of deportation and forced displacement, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets reported.

"Within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to return 2,425 children, of which 465 with the assistance of the Ombudsman's Office," Lubinets said during a speech at the annual Meeting of Heads of Foreign Diplomatic Missions of Ukraine.

He called on Ukrainian ambassadors to help organize visits of international delegations to the Child Rights Protection Centers.

"To see the consequences of Russian crimes with your own eyes is much stronger than reading about them in a report," the ombudsman added.

As reported earlier, on April 30 of the current year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that thanks to his initiative Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to return 2,126 Ukrainian children previously abducted by Russia.