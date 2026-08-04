Foreigners from 51 countries captured while fighting in Russia army - ombudsman

Citizens from 51 countries of the world who fought as part of the Russian army have become prisoners of war in Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Foreigners from 51 countries were captured in Ukraine while fighting as part of the army of Russian occupiers. That is why it is important to speak honestly and openly with the world about the fact that participation in the war on the side of Russia has real legal consequences," Lubinets wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.