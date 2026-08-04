17 more ratifications needed for International Claims Commission for Ukraine convention to enter into force - Justice Ministry

Real payments to victims of Russian aggression within the framework of the international compensation mechanism and the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine must become the main safeguard against further crimes by Russia, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maslov stated during the annual meeting of heads of diplomatic missions of Ukraine "Restoring Peace and Ukraine's Leadership" in Kyiv.

"Today, in the third year of the Register of Damage, we have 21 open categories and almost 180,000 claims. This statistic certainly does not correspond to the volume of damage caused by Russia and the number of victims. We must combine our efforts so that every victim finally receives real compensation. Only in this way will we be able to restore justice. As soon as Ukrainians receive their first payments, the flow of applications will immediately increase," Maslov said.

He called on diplomats to intensify dialogue with international partners on the issue of ratifying the Convention. "One of our key tasks now is to ensure the entry into force of the Convention on the Establishment of an International Claims Commission for Ukraine. To do this, it is necessary to receive at least 17 more ratifications," the minister added.

He also drew attention to the need for international discussion on limiting the immunities of the aggressor state, since many Russian assets are located abroad and can be used to compensate victims for losses.

At the same time, Maslov urged ambassadors to actively disseminate information among Ukrainians abroad about the Register of Damage and free legal aid they can receive. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine coordinates the free legal aid system and ensures the provision of relevant consultations.

Finally, the minister asked diplomats to prioritize the issue of returning illegally displaced and deported Ukrainian children, as well as to use the results of interstate court cases against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights in communication with international partners.

The international compensation mechanism is a comprehensive tool designed to ensure fair and effective compensation for damage caused to Ukraine and its citizens as a result of Russian aggression. It combines three components: the Register of Damage, the International Claims Commission for Ukraine, and the future compensation fund.

Currently, the Register is functioning and accepts claims for damage, losses, and harm. Individuals, legal entities, state authorities, and local self-government bodies can submit a compensation claim via the Diia website. The Commission will review applications and determine the appropriate amount of compensation, while the fund is to ensure payments based on its decisions. Currently, the Convention on the Establishment of an International Claims Commission for Ukraine has been ratified by eight countries out of the 25 required for it to enter into force.