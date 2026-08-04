Pistorius confirms delivery of newest RCH-155 howitzers to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, during a visit to the KNDS plant in Kassel, stated that the newest German wheeled howitzer RCH-155 is highly praised in Ukraine. In addition, the head of the defense department noted that the first vehicle of this type departed for Ukraine about two years ago precisely from this site.

As Bild reports, previously only the training of Ukrainian servicemen on these artillery systems on the territory of Germany was officially confirmed, while the fact of their actual presence in the combat zone remained undisclosed. It is currently unknown whether these howitzers were used directly in actual combat.

The RCH-155 self-propelled artillery system is considered one of the most modern in the world. Its main feature is the ability to fire on the move, which makes it significantly less vulnerable to enemy counter-battery fire and drones. It is capable of firing up to nine rounds per minute at a distance of over 50 kilometers, accelerates on the road up to 100 km/h, and is operated by a crew of only two people thanks to a fully automated turret.

In total, Ukraine's order provides for receiving 54 RCH-155 units, which will fully equip three artillery battalions.