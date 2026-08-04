Donetsk region to get 21 mobile shelters with URCS support - regional administration head

Twenty-one mobile shelters from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society will be installed in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk region, Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Had a productive meeting with Ukrainian Red Cross Society President Maksym Dotsenko and his team... We reviewed the project on installing mobile reinforced concrete shelters. The delivery of 21 such structures has already been approved for the region. The first batch is planned to be delivered in August, and the second in September," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the parties also discussed the humanitarian and security situation in the region, the progress of evacuation, support for internally displaced persons, and preparation for the 2026-2027 heating season.

"Special attention was paid to assisting vulnerable residents of Donetsk region within the framework of the winter support program... We agreed to continue working together on solutions that will help protect people and support those who need it most," the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration said.