Zelenskyy says Ukraine does everything for positive EU accession clusters decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian side did everything to ensure that the decision regarding the remaining four clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union following the opening of two this year is positive, and intended to build relations in such a way that Ukraine receives the necessary assistance to get through the winter period.

"From our side, everything has been done for the decision to be positive. Together with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, new Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov, and relevant Deputy Heads of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia and Ihor Zhovkva, we agreed on three priorities that must be implemented in the future," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The president disclosed the essence of these priorities. "First: Ukraine is working specifically for full accession to the European Union, and we view this not only as a political or economic task, but as a security task – both for us and for the European Union. Second: we must already make maximum use of all opportunities for the sectoral integration of Ukraine into the European Union. Third: of course, we must build relations at all levels in such a way that Ukraine receives the necessary packages and decisions to support resilience this winter," he said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that "relations with Brussels and European institutions, the capitals of Europe, and communities in European countries must be practical – about what can truly support the defense of life in Ukraine".

"I am counting on results," the Ukrainian president said.