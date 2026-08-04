Russia intensifies frontline attacks in July and uses record number of guided aerial bombs – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a record number of guided aerial bombs used by Russia in the war against Ukraine over the month, as well as an increase in the number of battles in July of the current year.

"More than 8,300 guided aerial bombs per month – the highest figure during the war; 7,922 combat engagements – over 250 battles daily; almost 97,000 shelling attacks, including over 1,300 from multiple launch

rocket

systems. Despite the intensification of Russian attacks and high intensity of battles, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line," the ministry said in a statement.