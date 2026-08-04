SBU strikes over 100 strategic targets deep in enemy territory and over 21,000 front-line targets in 40-day operation against Russia

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) conducted over 100 successful strikes against strategically important facilities in Russian territory and on temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine as part of a 40-day campaign against the aggressor state approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Over the past 40 days, the Security Service has struck military-industrial enterprises, air bases, air defense systems, enemy command posts, military ships and shadow fleet tankers, oil refineries, and transport and military logistics facilities. Meanwhile, SBU units operating on the front and in enemy territory have struck over 21,000 military vehicles, weapons and military infrastructure, and have eliminated nearly 5,000 occupiers," the SBU press service said.

A key focus of the campaign was systematically striking enemy air infrastructure. During this period, the SBU struck military airfields at Saky, Hvardiyske, Belbek, Bageove, Engles and Khanka, as well as the Yevpatoria Aviation Plant.

Operations resulted in the destruction of a strategic Tu-95MS bomber, confirmed strikes on two Su-35 fighter jets and two L-39 training aircraft, damage to hangars containing Su-24, Su-30 and Su-30SM aircraft, hangars with Shahed drones and airfield fuel infrastructure.

Simultaneously, the SBU systematically weakened Russia’s air defense system. Strikes were carried out against Nebo-U radars, a 92N6E multifunctional radar from the S-400 system, Tor-M2 air defense systems, Pantsir-S2 systems, Pole-21 electronic warfare systems, three Podlyet-K1 radars and a Kasta-2E2 radar.

SBU units also focused on systematically striking Russia’s fuel and energy infrastructure.

"Over 40 days, the SBU struck 14 oil refineries, dozens of oil depots, storage tanks, oil pipeline stations, oil terminals and an offshore oil platform. Among the most important targets were the St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm and Volgograd refineries, three refineries in Ufa, the First Plant complex, the Cherkasy and Subkhankulovo pipeline stations, as well as the Filanovsky oil field offshore platform in the Caspian Sea," the statement said.

A significant component of the operation was systematically striking Russian shadow fleet vessels used to circumvent international sanctions. Strikes targeted the tankers Blue, Louise 1, Banda and Avero, as well as two cargo ships under international sanctions.

Alongside long-range operations, SBU units continued inflicting losses on the enemy on the battlefield. During this period, they struck 24 tanks, 63 combat armored vehicles, 124 artillery systems, 22 multiple rocket launch systems, 40 air defense systems and 14 aircraft and helicopters.

"A separate focus was the destruction of enemy drone systems. Over 11,000 unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic systems were struck, including 176 Shahed drones, as well as 712 drone crews along with positions, launch installations and equipment. Additionally, SBU units systematically destroyed ammunition and fuel depots, command posts, communications nodes, electronic warfare systems, military logistics and other critical enemy infrastructure," the Security Service said.

Overall, the 40-day campaign was aimed at simultaneously weakening key elements of the Russian military machine, the SBU said. By intensity, scope and number of strategic targets simultaneously struck, this operation proved an effective mechanism for pressuring the aggressor state. Work to reduce Russia’s military-economic potential will continue.