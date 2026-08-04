Russian forces advance 3 sq km in north of Kupiansk district – DeepState

Russian occupiers have gained a foothold in a "gray zone" on a new bridgehead advancing from the state border between the villages of Artilne and Shevyakivka toward the villages of Usynivka and Ivashkyne in the north of Kupiansk district, the OSINT project DeepState said.

"The enemy advanced near Ustynivka," DeepState said on its Telegram channel Tuesday.

Maps published by the project show occupiers have seized a total of 3.15 sq km of territory beyond the villages mentioned above, while the settlements themselves remain within the penetration area (the "gray zone"), which has shrunk in size.

Occupiers created the new bridgehead, located about 5 km north of the existing one, a week ago.