Police confirm Kramatorsk strike carried out with 2 guided aerial bombs

Tuesday’s Russian strike on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region was carried out with two guided aerial bombs, Ukraine’s National Police confirmed.

"The Russians dropped two 500-kilogram guided bombs on the city. One hit a multi-story residential building, the other landed nearby," police said.

Twenty-four people are known to have been wounded so far, including 10 men and 14 women. The youngest victim is 18, the oldest 76. Victims have been diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, traumatic leg amputation, fractures, shrapnel wounds and bruises.

Six apartment buildings, two educational institutions, two stores, a restaurant, a laundromat, a bank branch, a logistics company branch, a boiler house, an infrastructure facility and cars were damaged.

"Police are documenting the aftermath of the attack, providing first aid to victims and evacuating residents from damaged homes," police said.

It was reported earlier that prosecutors said FAB-250 aerial bombs were likely used in the Kramatorsk strike.