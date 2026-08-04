Ukrainian consul visits detained CEO Club Ukraine co-owner Karchuk

A consul from Ukraine’s Consulate General in Lublin visited CEO Club Ukraine co-owner Dmytro Karchuk, a Ukrainian citizen being held in a penitentiary facility in the Polish city of Przemysl, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

"During the meeting, Karchuk did not complain about the conditions of his detention or the treatment by the facility’s administration or other individuals. He said he does not admit involvement in the alleged offense and will challenge the German investigation’s decision through his lawyers," the ministry’s press service told journalists.

After meeting with the detainee, the consul held a separate meeting with the facility’s management, during which he discussed respecting Karchuk’s rights and meeting his needs within the limits set by Polish and international law.

The Foreign Ministry said it and the Consulate General in Lublin are keeping the issue of respecting the detained Ukrainian’s rights under control.

"In addition, Ukraine’s embassy in Germany has requested details from the German side and is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Karchuk’s lawyers in protecting his rights," the ministry said.

On Aug. 2, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said it was demanding urgent consular access to Karchuk, who was detained in Poland.

Media earlier reported that Karchuk was detained at the Polish border under an international warrant. The businessman’s colleagues and lawyers said the detention may be linked to the use of his personal data by third parties.