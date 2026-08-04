Lviv hotels shelter 40 residents left homeless after missile strike

City hotels have taken in 40 Lviv residents left without homes following the latest Russian missile strike, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said Tuesday.

"In the first days after the tragedy, city hotels sheltered people. This is a business that stood by people exactly when they needed it most," he wrote on Telegram.

The mayor said he visited residents temporarily living at the Optima Medieval hotel.

He thanked other hotels that took in people affected by the strike: Optima Medieval, Optima Dworzec, Taurus, George, Turist, Danylo Inn and Ramada.

The mayor said the city will continue supporting everyone who has lost their housing. "We will cover the cost of renting apartments until the damaged buildings are restored and people can return home," he said.

As previously reported, a Russian missile strike overnight on July 30 damaged 21 buildings, a kindergarten and a school on Patona and Vyhovskoho streets in Lviv. An unexploded missile warhead was found on Vyhovskoho Street and was defused. Thirty-eight people were injured, including children and a rescuer. The body of a police officer was found under the rubble of an apartment block.