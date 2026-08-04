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Russia preparing offensive through Chernihiv region – border guards

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Russia preparing offensive through Chernihiv region – border guards
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/andriy.demchenko.2025/

Ukrainian intelligence has information that Russia is preparing a renewed offensive through Chernihiv region, State Border Guard Service spokesman Viacheslav Demchenko has said.

"As for Chernihiv region, the General Staff has also noted that intelligence data shows the enemy plans to use this section of the Ukrainian border, specifically within Chernihiv region, to try to carry out an invasion. Or, even without sufficient forces, to stage such demonstrative actions so that Ukraine redeploys additional forces to this direction, diverting them from more important ones," Demchenko said on a joint television broadcast.

#state_border_service #chernihiv #demchenko #offensive
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