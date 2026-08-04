Ukraine, Poland must remain strategic partners united by common security – Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Pawel Kowal, head of the Polish Sejm’s foreign affairs committee and head of the council for cooperation with Ukraine, discussed bilateral relations.

"Ukraine and Poland must remain good neighbors and strategic partners, united by common security and a future in the European family," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Tuesday after meeting with Kowal.

The two sides discussed the current agenda of bilateral relations, the further development of interparliamentary cooperation and the importance of maintaining an open dialogue between the two countries, Stefanchuk said.

"I thanked Poland for its unwavering support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. I am convinced that strategic partnership, good neighborliness and mutual respect remain the foundation for further strengthening our relations," Stefanchuk said.

He stressed that he had drawn attention to the importance of an adequate response to any manifestations of hostility or aggression toward Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland.

"It is important not to let isolated incidents damage the friendship and trust between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples. We continue working to deepen Ukrainian-Polish cooperation, both at the parliamentary level and within the framework of a shared European perspective," the speaker said.