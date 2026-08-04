Russia bombs Kramatorsk, injuring 24, damaging 6 buildings

The number of people injured in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 24 as of 3:45 pm, Donetsk region military administration head Vadym Filashkin said.

"Six apartment blocks, two educational facilities, a bank, a post office, four retail outlets, eight cars and infrastructure were damaged. We are still establishing the full consequences of the strike," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, Russia hit Kramatorsk with two FAB-250 aerial bombs on Tuesday morning, Aug. 4. One of the strikes hit a residential building in the city center.

As of 1:50 pm, 22 people had been reported injured.