Rada bill seeks to raise disabled-parking fine to UAH 5,000

Bill No. 15403-2 to toughen liability for violating parking rules in spots reserved for people with disabilities has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, and it would allow such violations to be recorded by witnesses via the Diia app.

According to information posted on the parliament’s website, the bill was registered on Aug. 3 by lawmaker Roman Hryshchuk of the Servant of the People faction.

According to the explanatory note, the number of people with disabilities in Ukraine has risen by an estimated 600,000 as of 2026 due to Russia’s full-scale aggression. At the same time, the recorded number of parking violations in spots reserved for people with disabilities rose from 5,756 in 2023 to 7,259 in 2024.

The bill proposes raising the fine for illegally stopping, parking or leaving a vehicle in spots reserved for people with disabilities, as well as for obstructing their use or misusing a disability parking permit, from the current 60-100 times the tax-exempt minimum income (UAH 1,020-1,700) to a fixed 300 times the tax-exempt minimum (UAH 5,100). Fines for officials who fail to equip such parking spots would be raised from 60-100 times the tax-exempt minimum (UAH 1,020-1,700) to 100-500 times the tax-exempt minimum (UAH 1,700-8,500).

The bill would also allow witnesses to photograph or film violations via the Diia mobile app, with the date, time and geolocation recorded automatically and the authenticity of the material confirmed, while photos would need to include at least two images of the vehicle from different angles. In addition, the bill clarifies the grounds for using the benefit: drivers would be required to display a "Person with a Disability" sign, if the relevant information is not available in the Centralized Disability Database, and to present supporting documents in paper or electronic form.