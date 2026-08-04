Ukraine restores power to Zaporizhia NPP after 24th blackout since 2022 occupation – Energoatom

External power supply to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant has been restored after about an hour running on diesel generators, Energoatom said.

"On Aug 4, the Zaporizhia NPP again lost external power supply, as a result of which it operated on diesel generators — the plant’s backup power source for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety — for about an hour. Power supply to the plant was restored at 2:20 p.m.," Energoatom said on Telegram on Tuesday.

A similar incident occurred just a few days earlier, on Aug 1, the company said.

Today’s loss of external power is the 12th since the start of 2026 and the 24th since Russia’s occupation of the plant began in March 2022, according to Energoatom.

The company noted that half of all blackouts at the Zaporizhia NPP during the occupation have occurred in 2026 alone.

Energoatom said each loss of external power creates a direct threat to nuclear and radiation safety, and that the largest nuclear power plant in Europe’s dependence on diesel generators is unacceptable and further evidence of the critical risks caused by its illegal occupation.

"Only the return of the Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine’s full control and that of its legitimate operator, Energoatom, can guarantee the plant’s safe operation," the company said.