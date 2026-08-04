Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss Ukraine's winter preparations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed preparations for winter in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

"Air defense missiles are our main priority. We discussed how the Netherlands can help our defense now and as we prepare for winter. We greatly appreciate the readiness to work on finding solutions," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

He said he informed Jetten about Russia’s latest strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities.

"Russians strike our people almost every day, sparing no ballistic missiles to destroy lives. Air defense missiles are our main priority," he said.

The two sides also discussed the diplomatic situation following last week’s meetings in Washington, Ukraine’s integration into the European Union, the opening of four more negotiation clusters, and further EU enlargement, Zelenskyy said.