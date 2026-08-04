Rada speaker allows media to attend committee and TSC meetings in person

Media representatives will be allowed to attend meetings of parliamentary committees and temporary investigative commissions (TSC) in person, according to an order by the Verkhovna Rada speaker published on the parliament’s website.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk amended his May 8, 2024 order No. 431, "On Certain Issues of Organizing the Work of Journalists in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the Ninth Convocation Under Martial Law." The amendments replace the word "journalists" with "media representatives" and approve new regulations on media accreditation and the organization of media representatives’ work in parliament under martial law.

The changes allow media representatives to attend meetings of Verkhovna Rada committees and temporary investigative commissions in person.

Attendance at committee meetings and other public events of committees, temporary special commissions or temporary investigative commissions requires a one-time pass, issued based on a written request from the head of the relevant committee or commission or the head of that body’s secretariat, provided the media representative holds an accreditation card with the ninth-convocation Verkhovna Rada.

Filming or interviewing lawmakers to cover their work requires being included on a list submitted in a lawmaker’s written request.

Media representatives are admitted subject to compliance with Article 13 of Ukraine’s law "On State Protection of State Authorities and Officials," and on condition that the head of the press service is informed in advance.

The relevant department determines how many media staff may be admitted to the administrative building at one time, based on the order in which written requests were submitted and the number of requests for a given event date, in coordination with the security unit.

Media representatives must submit a written request for access to the Verkhovna Rada’s Staff Office no later than five days before an event.