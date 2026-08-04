Ombudsman calls for end to forced street mobilization, questions Poltava region conscription case

Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has called for an investigation into the mobilization of a man in Poltava region who had been removed from the military register and had several chronic illnesses, and has sent an official inquiry on the case to the Defense Ministry.

"The mobilized man’s mother said that representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) approached her son and used physical force against him before mobilizing him. This is a case that requires careful review — behind this specific incident is a mother’s concern, convinced that her son’s rights may have been violated during mobilization," the ombudsman said on Telegram.

Lubinets called for a review of the man’s mobilization. "According to the mother, her son had been removed from the military register and had a number of chronic illnesses. Despite his state of health, the military medical commission (VLK) found him fit for military service."

The ombudsman said his representative in Poltava region has taken up the case. "My representative has sent an official inquiry to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry."

Separately, Lubinets called for an end to what he described as "busification" — the informal practice of forcibly detaining men for conscription off the street — which he said took shape under the previous leadership of the Defense Ministry and must be ended once and for all. "It has no place in a state governed by the rule of law, where the highest value is the individual, their life, dignity and rights. That is why the practices of the past must be finally abandoned," he said.