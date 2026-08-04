By 2030, Customs Service to expand its range of e-services, expedite procedures through digitalization in line with EU standards

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has approved an updated strategic plan for the digital development of the State Customs Service through 2030 (Order No. 406 of July 27, 2026), which provides for the transition to a new operating model in line with European standards and the creation of electronic systems compatible with EU systems.

According to the document, the range of electronic services for businesses will be expanded, the use of paper documents will be reduced, and customs procedures will be expedited. The plan calls for the creation and development of electronic systems for import and export clearance, international transit, advance notification of goods movements, and centralized customs clearance, following the example of EU countries.

In parallel, the development of existing services—the automated customs clearance system, the risk management system, and the Single Window for International Trade—will continue. All new solutions will be developed using a modular approach to allow for gradual updating and integration without requiring a complete system overhaul.

The strategic plan was developed with the participation of the Ministry of Finance, European Union experts, the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD), and the EU4PFM project. Its implementation should ensure the integration of Ukrainian customs into the EU’s single digital customs space.

As reported, on July 27, the Cabinet of Ministers re-approved the draft of the new Customs Code and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada. The parliamentary Finance Committee is scheduled to review the document (bill No. 15450) at its meeting on August 5. Adoption of the draft law is a condition for Ukraine receiving the third tranche of EU macro-financial assistance, amounting to approximately EUR 1.45 billion.