Russia drops 2 air bombs on Kramatorsk center, injuring at least 22

Russian occupying forces struck Kramatorsk, likely with two FAB-250 air bombs, with one strike hitting a residential building in the city center; at least 22 people are known to have been injured, Donetsk region military administration head Vadym Filashkin and the regional prosecutor’s office has said.

"On Aug 4, 2026, at 10:17 a.m., Russian forces likely used FAB-250 glide bombs against Kramatorsk. One of the strikes hit a residential building in the city center," the regional prosecutor’s office said on Telegram on Tuesday.

As of 1:50 p.m., the number of civilians injured in the Russian strike had risen to 22, the prosecutor’s office said.