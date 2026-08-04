Chentsov on completing EU accession negotiations by late 2027: This is ambitious but entirely realistic goal

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Vsevolod Chentsov states that Ukraine aims to complete negotiations on accession to the European Union by the end of 2027.

"We are not asking for special treatment. We have done our homework and expect the European Union to also adhere to a merit-based approach. We must depoliticize the process of opening negotiating clusters as much as possible," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister quotes Chentsov as saying following his participation in the annual meeting of the heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad.

According to him, Ukraine has set itself the ambitious goal of completing negotiations on accession to the European Union by the end of 2027, which he believes is a completely realistic goal.

"Ukraine has already completed the necessary preparatory work to open all negotiating clusters. Thanks to close cooperation with the European Commission, negotiating positions have been prepared and the National Legislative Adaptation Program has been approved, which allows us to be ready to open the remaining clusters immediately after the relevant political decisions are made," the message reads.

He emphasized that Ukraine is demonstrating the fastest pace of progress in the negotiation process among the candidate countries.

"Special attention is given to Cluster 1, ‘Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process,’ which determines progress in the areas of rule of law, judicial reform, anti-corruption, and public administration. It is crucial for progress in all other negotiating areas," the Office quotes him as saying.

It is noted that the Deputy Prime Minister separately emphasized that until full membership, Ukraine will continue to maximize the opportunities for gradual sectoral integration with the EU. "Between now and that great day when Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union, there are ample paths to deepening our practical integration with the European Union. We are not interested in alternatives to membership, but we must make the most of all opportunities that bring Ukraine closer to the European Union today," Chentsov emphasized.

As reported, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka also expressed confidence that Ukraine can meet the criteria of all six negotiating clusters by the end of 2027.