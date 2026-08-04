Poroshenko discusses Ukrainian-Polish strategic partnership with Sejm MP Kowal

People's Deputy of Ukraine and leader of the "European Solidarity" party Petro Poroshenko met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm and Polish government plenipotentiary for the reconstruction of Ukraine Paweł Kowal to discuss pressure on Russia and the importance of the Ukrainian-Polish strategic partnership.

"We exchanged views on the key priorities of Ukraine, Poland, and our allies at this decisive stage. Significant attention was paid to approaches to a ceasefire and ending the war. Our position is unchanged: diplomacy must rely on strength. That is why it is necessary to continue increasing pressure on Russia, as Putin understands no other language," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Of course, we separately discussed Ukrainian-Polish relations. Our task is to reduce the level of tension around sensitive issues, conduct an honest and open dialogue, and seek solutions that correspond to the national interests of both states. The Ukrainian-Polish strategic partnership should continue to remain one of the key factors in strengthening European security, unity, and resilience in the face of common challenges, as well as Ukraine's integration into the EU. I noted the importance of preventing an increase in mutual tension between Ukrainians and Poles," Poroshenko stressed.

"Special attention was paid to strengthening internal resilience in Ukraine. We agreed to continue coordinating our approaches in the interests of Ukraine, Poland, and a United Europe, ending the war, and restoring peace," Poroshenko reported.