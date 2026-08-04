Zelenskyy signs law regulating rights, service conditions for mobilized convicts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law regulating the rights and service conditions for mobilized convicts.

According to information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the draft law (No. 15225) on amendments to certain laws regarding military service by persons conditionally released early (paroled) from serving a sentence for military service under contract was returned to parliament with the president’s signature on August 4.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed this law on July 14. It amends two laws of Ukraine. Amendments to the law on the protection of military personnel introduce the same rights for military personnel who entered service under contract from places of imprisonment as for other fighters. In particular, such military personnel have the right to annual main leave, as well as additional leave if they have returned from captivity. The law also expands the list of places where such persons can undergo rehabilitation and treatment by decision of the Military Medical Commission (MMC). In addition, the law guarantees female military personnel in this category the right to maternity leave (in connection with pregnancy and childbirth).

Amendments to the law on military duty allow for the transfer (relocation) of military personnel from this same category to other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The law also expands the list of grounds upon which they may terminate their contract early and be discharged from the army.