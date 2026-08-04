URCS rapid response unit training brings together about 200 participants

The annual All-Ukrainian training of rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was held in Khmelnytskyi region.

"The annual All-Ukrainian training of rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has concluded in Khmelnytsky region. This year, it brought together about 200 participants from various regions of Ukraine, who for several days improved their practical skills, exchanged experience, and practiced interaction during emergency response," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The training program combined theoretical preparation, practical sessions, and experience sharing between teams. Participants were able to familiarize themselves with various areas of work of rapid response units, equipment, and special gear, as well as refine the skills necessary for operating in emergency conditions.

The final day of the training was dedicated to practical simulations. Volunteers passed through thematic stations and worked through scenarios close to real conditions, including trauma assessment, operating equipment and gear, population evacuation, search and rescue operations, radio communication, responding to the consequences of shelling, and rope techniques.

The training was joined by Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko, representatives of the central apparatus and regional units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, as well as partners from the national Red Cross societies of Germany, Austria, Japan, and Great Britain.

The training took place with the support of the Norwegian Red Cross.