Bomb attack on Kramatorsk injures 4

This morning, four people were injured by the explosions of two aerial bombs in the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"The Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the center of the city, damaged residential and non-residential buildings, and injured four people. The exact number of casualties and the extent of destruction are being established," said a report on Telegram.

He also stressed that staying in the region is dangerous. "I call on everyone who still remains near the frontline – evacuate. Evacuation is free of charge. We will help with travel, accommodation, and the necessary support."