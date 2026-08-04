General Chereshnia, France's Alta Ares will jointly integrate AI guidance into Bullet anti-shahedron missile system

General Chereshnya (Cherry), a Ukrainian defense industry company, and France’s Alta Ares signed a memorandum on the integration of AI guidance into the Bullet anti-shahedron missile system, the Ukrainian manufacturer announced on Monday.

"This partnership is another step in our joint work on a global security architecture based on Ukrainian combat experience," General Chereshnia announced on Facebook.

According to an Alta Ares press release, as part of the collaboration, General Chereshnia will integrate two of its partner’s developments, specifically the Pixel Lock system, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) for terminal guidance, and the Cyclop C2 system for en route guidance.

"Both systems maintain target acquisition using computer vision and data fusion from multiple sensors, even without a GPS signal," General Chereshnia added.

It is noted that this partnership will provide the armed forces with enhanced precision and resilience to counter drone threats on the battlefield.

"We are proud to partner with one of Ukraine’s leading manufacturers of interceptor drones," Alta Ares CEO Adrien Kanter was quoted as saying in the release.

General Chereshnia added that Alta Ares recently closed a EUR 50 million Series A round and is already deploying its systems in several regions around the world.

Alta Ares was founded in 2024. The company operates in the defense technology sector, specializing in air defense systems and autonomous systems.

General Chereshnia supplies its products to more than 200 military units, and its production capacity allows it to produce 100,000 drones monthly. The company specializes in the production of interceptor drones and kamikaze drones.